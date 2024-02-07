Firing by BJP MLA on Shiv Sena leader: One more accused arrested

The Thane police have arrested one more person in the case where BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad is accused of firing on a Shiv Sena leader inside a police station, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Divesh alias Vicky Ganatra (37), a supporter of the MLA, was on the run since the firing incident took place on February 2. He was nabbed on Tuesday, they said.

With this, four persons, including the MLA, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Based on specific information, the Thane police's Anti-Extortion Cell apprehended Ganatra from Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday evening and he was placed under arrest after questioning, an official said. On February 2, Kalyan East MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly opened fire at local Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad and one more person inside the Hill Line police station at Ulhasnagar in Thane district.

Ganpat Gaikwad, Ganatra and four others were booked for attempt to murder and various other charges.

While the MLA and two of his associates were arrested after the incident on Friday, his son Vaibhav, Ganatra and another accused Nagesh Badekar were on the run.

Considering the previous criminal records of the accused persons, the Thane police are also looking at the possibility of invoking charges against them under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), sources said.

