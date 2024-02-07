Rebel group in Indonesia's Papua to release kidnapped New Zealand pilot

A rebel group in Indonesia's Papua said on Wednesday it will release New Zealand pilot, Philip Mehrtens, who has been held hostage in the remote eastern region for a year. It was unclear when Mehrtens would be released.

The chief of general staff of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), Terianus Satto, said in a statement the pilot will be released in order to protect humanity and safeguard human rights. New Zealand's ministry of foreign affairs and trade did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

