BRIEF-Credit Suisse Funds AG Plans To Convert 1A Immo Pk To A NAV-Based Fund As Of March 31

UBS Group AG: * CREDIT SUISSE FUNDS AG PLANS TO CONVERT CREDIT SUISSE 1A IMMO PK (CS 1A IMMO PK, SECURITY NO. 844303) TO A NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) BASED FUND AS OF MARCH 31, 2024

* CREDIT SUISSE: AS A RESULT, OVER-THE-COUNTER TRADING WOULD CEASE AS OF THIS DATE * CREDIT SUISSE: APPLICATION HAS BEEN SUBMITTED TO FINMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

