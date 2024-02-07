Left Menu

Two Russian strategic bombers flew near Alaska - defence ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-02-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 14:10 IST
Two Russian strategic bombers flew near Alaska - defence ministry
Two Russian TU-95MC strategic bombers flew over the neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi Seas, the Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The bombers were escorted by SU-30SM fighter jets, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

