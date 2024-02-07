Two Russian strategic bombers flew near Alaska - defence ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-02-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 14:10 IST
Two Russian TU-95MC strategic bombers flew over the neutral waters of the Bering and Chukchi Seas, the Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday.
The bombers were escorted by SU-30SM fighter jets, the ministry said.
