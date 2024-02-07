Left Menu

Thai govt holds first peace talks with insurgents since taking office

Anas Abdulrahman, the head of peace talks for the BRN, told reporters that both sides will discuss the draft text further at technical-level meetings at the end of February and in March. The BRN has called for independence for the predominantly Muslim and ethnically Malay southern provinces, where conflict has flared on and off for decades.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 07-02-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 15:27 IST
Thai govt holds first peace talks with insurgents since taking office
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's government has resumed talks with insurgents in the south for the first time since it took office last year and both sides agreed to further discuss a draft road map for peace in the restive region, participants said on Wednesday. A Thai government delegation and representatives of the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) met in Kuala Lumpur for two days of talks, their first since Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin took office last August.

The two sides agreed in principle on a draft road map, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan Toward Peace (JCPP) and which includes finding a political solution to the conflict, said Chatchai Bangchuad, the government's chief negotiator. Anas Abdulrahman, the head of peace talks for the BRN, told reporters that both sides will discuss the draft text further at technical-level meetings at the end of February and in March.

The BRN has called for independence for the predominantly Muslim and ethnically Malay southern provinces, where conflict has flared on and off for decades. The southern region shares a border with Malaysia and was part of an independent Malay sultanate, Patani, before it was annexed by Thailand in 1909 as part of a treaty with Britain.

The most recent phase of conflict erupted in 2004, and more than 7,300 people have been killed since then, according to Deep South Watch, a group that monitors the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024