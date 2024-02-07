Kremlin says focus of Nord Stream investigation is now on Germany after Sweden drops out
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-02-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 15:39 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia would watch what Germany would do to investigate explosions which tore through the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022 after Sweden dropped its own investigation.
Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they would drop their investigation into the blasts on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines and hand evidence uncovered in their probe over to German investigators.
