Left Menu

BJP Workers Arrested for Vandalizing Journalist Nikhil Wagle's Car in Pune

The Pune police on Saturday registered a case against some workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP for allegedly attacking journalist Nikhil Wagles car and booked the latter for alleged violation of prohibitory orders.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-02-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 12:50 IST
BJP Workers Arrested for Vandalizing Journalist Nikhil Wagle's Car in Pune
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune police on Saturday registered a case against some workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly attacking journalist Nikhil Wagle's car and booked the latter for alleged violation of prohibitory orders. BJP workers staged a protest over Wagle's alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LK Advani after the ruling party patriarch was awarded the Bharat Ratna. They threw ink on the car in which Wagle and two others, Aseem Sarode and Vishwambhar Choudhary, were travelling under police protection to the 'Nirbhay Bano' event organised by Rashtra Seva Dal in the Singhad Road area on Friday, police had said.

Based on a complaint lodged by a woman, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Parvati police station under sections 147 (rioting), 336 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said. The FIR states that the complainant and a few others were protecting Wagle's car even as some BJP workers allegedly hurled stones at the vehicle and injured them, he said. A case has also been registered against Wagle and the city unit presidents of the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress for allegedly violating section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), he said.

''A case has been registered against them as the event was being held without police permission,'' said Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police. Earlier, a case was registered against Wagle for allegedly making offensive remarks against the PM and Advani. Wagle has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC at Vishrambaug police station. According to the police, senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar had filed a complaint against the 64-year-old journalist on Tuesday over his controversial comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024