Uddhav calls for President's rule in Maharashtra to address law and order crisis

We also demand that Presidents rule be imposed in the state and fresh polls be conducted. The former chief minister also accused the state government of protecting mobsters.If police are given a free hand, they can put all mobsters behind bars in 24 hours, but the mobsters enjoy support of the government, Thackeray said.He also raised questions over the manner in which Ghosalkar was killed.Ghosalkar, son of Sena UBT leader Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead during a Facebook Live by local businessman and social activist Mauris Noronha on Thursday evening.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 14:51 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday stepped up his attack on the Maharashtra government over the law and order situation in the state by demanding the dismissal of the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation and imposition of the President's rule. He made the demands in the wake of the murder of his party leader Abhishek Ghosalkar (40) at Dahisar in Mumbai two days back.

Addressing a press conference here, Thackeray said, ''We demand the dismissal of the Maharashtra government. We also demand that President's rule be imposed in the state and fresh polls be conducted.'' The former chief minister also accused the state government of protecting mobsters.

''If police are given a free hand, they can put all mobsters behind bars in 24 hours, but the mobsters enjoy support of the government,'' Thackeray said.

He also raised questions over the manner in which Ghosalkar was killed.

Ghosalkar, son of Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead during a Facebook Live by local businessman and social activist Mauris Noronha on Thursday evening. Noronha later killed himself, police said.

Thackeray said the Facebook Live does not show that Noronha killed Ghosalkar. ''Why did Noronha kill himself after killing Ghosalkar?'' he wondered.

''Mauris did not have a licensed weapon, but he used his bodyguard's pistol to shoot. Were the bullets shot by Mauris or anybody else? Had anyone given supari (contract) to kill both?'' Thackeray said.

Earlier on February 2, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ganpat Gaikwad shot and injured a local leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena at a police station in Ulhasnagar near Mumbai over a land dispute and political rivalry.

''Ganpat Gaikwad's video was leaked. (In Ghosalkar's case) One can see that shots are being fired at Ghosalkar, but it is unclear who has shot the bullets,'' Thackeray said.

He also dubbed state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis as ''cruel'' for his remarks over the incident, and said the state has a ''mentally-ill'' home minister.

Replying to a query during a media interaction, Fadnavis, who is also the state deputy chief minister, termed the opposition's charges as politically motivated. ''This (Ghosalkar's killing) is a serious incident, but even if a dog were to come under a vehicle, they opposition) will seek the home minister's resignation,'' Fadnavis had said.

