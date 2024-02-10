Palestinian figure close to Hamas survives Israeli strike in Lebanon, three others killed-sources
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-02-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 18:03 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
A Palestinian figure close to Hamas survived an Israeli attack that took place on Saturday about 60 kilometers inside Lebanese territory, four security sources confirmed to Reuters.
The attack killed at least three other people, the security sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Israeli
- Palestinian
- Lebanese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
For one Nazi Holocaust survivor, Hamas' Oct. 7 attack hit harder
Biden warns against rise of antisemitism, efforts to downplay Hamas attacks
Senior Hamas official: ICJ decision contributes to 'isolating' Israel
Hamas welcomes World Court ruling on Israel over war in Gaza
World News Roundup: King Charles admitted to London hospital for prostate treatment; For one Nazi Holocaust survivor, Hamas' Oct. 7 attack hit harder and more