Iran has not sought to 'expand' war in region -foreign minister
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 10-02-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 20:08 IST
The Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday neither Iran nor Lebanon had sought to expand hostilities in the region, four months after Hamas' attack on Israel set off a series of flare-ups across the Middle East.
"Iran and Lebanon confirm that war is not the solution, and that we absolutely never sought to expand it," Hossein Amirabdollahian told a press conference alongside his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut.
