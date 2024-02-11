Ukraine's military intelligence says it confirms use of Musk's Starlink by Russian forces
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-02-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 14:43 IST
Ukraine's military intelligence said on Sunday that it had confirmed Russian forces were using Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink's terminals on the battlefield, releasing what it said was an intercept of a conversation between two Russian soldiers as proof.
It made the claim on the Telegram messaging app, where it posted a brief audio clip of the conversation.
