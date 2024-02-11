Hamas armed-wing says Israeli strikes on Gaza over past 96 hours killed two Israeli hostages, injured 8 others
Israeli strikes on the Gaza strip during the past 96 hours have killed two Israeli hostages and seriously injured eight others, Hamas' armed-wing Al Qassam Brigades announced on Sunday over the group's Telegram channel.
"Their conditions are becoming more dangerous in light of the inability to provide them with appropriate treatment.(Israel) bears full responsibility for the lives of those injured in light of their continued bombing," the statement said.
