"Hemant Soren's Plea Against ED: Next Hearing Scheduled for February 27"
The high court had on February 5 asked the ED to file its reply on Sorens petition.Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.The JMM leader was on February 2 remanded to ED custody by a special PMLA the Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Ranchi for five days.The court had on February 7 extended the ED remand of the former chief minister by five days.
The Jharkhand High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by arrested ex-chief minister Hemant Soren against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 27.
The court will again hear the plea on that day. It asked the federal agency to file a consolidated affidavit. The high court had on February 5 asked the ED to file its reply on Soren's petition.
Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.
The JMM leader was on February 2 remanded to ED custody by a special PMLA (the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Ranchi for five days.
The court had on February 7 extended the ED remand of the former chief minister by five days.
