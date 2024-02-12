UPI payment services expanded to Sri Lanka and Mauritius

India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services were on Monday rolled out in Sri Lanka and Mauritius during a virtual ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top leadership of the two island nations.

Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth and Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe joined Modi at the virtual ceremony.

The launch of the Indian services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius came amid New Delhi's increasing bilateral economic ties with the two countries.

The launch enables the availability of UPI settlement services for Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka and Mauritius as well as for Mauritian nationals travelling to India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)