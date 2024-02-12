Rajeev Chandrasekhar distributes 225 appointment letters to young Indians in Vizag

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Jal Shakti Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar distributed 225 appointment letters to young Indians embarking on their journey into Government service in Vizag today. These appointees have been welcomed into various Government departments, including Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Defence and Department of Atomic Energy. The event witnessed the presence of young Indians, the appointees along with their families and prominent citizens from the city.

This significant event unfolded against the backdrop of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s virtual address and distribution of one lakh appointment letters to young Indians from Andaman and Nicobar.

In his address, Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized the profound transformation in governance and political culture in India since 2014 that unleashed opportunities for young Indians.

“I congratulate you on your decision to serve the country and its people. You are entering Government service at the most exciting time in the history of independent India. For many years, our nation was known for its great culture and potential, yet there was a narrative of dysfunctional governance. However, over the last decade, there has been a shift in government and political culture. The culture of performance, usually associated with the private sector and startups, has now entered into the Government sector. The culture of hard work and determination to improve the lives of the people is now what defines the Government of India. Being in Government is about service, good governance, and helping those in need, it is not about power or authority,” the Minister said.

The Minister also reflected on the historical asymmetry and imbalance in governance prior to 2014, which posed major roadblocks for young Indians.

“Earlier, there was an asymmetry and imbalance between the power of somebody in Government and the expectations of service and support by a common citizen. Personally, I have been in politics for 18 years, 8 years as an opposition MP. I saw this country give no opportunity to young Indians before. Now this country is full of opportunities every day, whether you are self-employed, in government or the private sector,” the Minister added.

The young Indians in attendance extended their gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for expanding opportunities and expressed confidence that in his third term as the "Pradhan Sevak," he would continue to transform lives. They pledged to diligently serve as members of the Narendra Modi Government, striving to bring pride to their nation and propel it towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

(With Inputs from PIB)