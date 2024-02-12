Amit Shah inaugurates development works worth Rs 1950 crore in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah inaugurated various development works of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that today development works worth Rs 1950 crore have been inaugurated in Ahmedabad city. He said that since 2001, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has worked to establish the concept of people-oriented and all-round development in the entire country from Gujarat. He said that the development journey started by Prime Minister Modi is continuously on. Shri Shah added that Modi ji has provided 1.25 lakh houses to the poor in Gujarat and now the poor have started living in their homes.

The Union Home Minister said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji gave shape to a new vision of development in the form of Gujarat model and on the basis of this the people of the country handed over the command of the country to Modi ji. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji, there have been comprehensive changes in every field in the entire country in the last 10 years due to which 140 crore citizens of the country have faith that in 2047, India will be at the first position in every field in the world.

Shri Shah added that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has done many such works which were pending for centuries. Only last month, Shri Narendra Modi ji consecrated the idol of Ram Lala in Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said that for almost 550 years every citizen of the country was waiting for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and Modi ji did it. PM Modi ji has given momentum and direction to many such works. He said that in the last 10 years of the Modi government, the first 5 years were spent in completing the shortcomings of the previous governments, the next 5 years were spent in laying the foundation. Now after becoming the Prime Minister for the third time, Modi ji is constructing a grand building on that foundation at a very fast pace.

Shri Amit Shah said that today is the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. He said that Maharishi Dayanand ji, who was born in Gujarat, restored our Vedas. Maharishi Dayanand ji launched a fierce movement for patriotism, independence, mother tongue and Vedas in the entire North India.

The Union Home Minister said that today the draw of EWS housing has been held in both the Lok Sabha constituencies of Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad and 44 projects have been inaugurated at a cost of approximately Rs 891 crore. Apart from this, Bhoomi Pujan of 26 projects worth Rs 1,058 crore has also been done. He said that overall development works worth Rs 1950 crore have started here today, out of which works worth Rs 1,000 crore are included in Gandhinagar area. He said that today many works like water, railway schemes, renovation of ponds, drainage pumping station, common hall, Anganwadi etc. have been inaugurated. Shri Shah said that the pair of Shri Narendra Modi ji and Shri Bhupendra Patel ji has maintained the pace of development in Gujarat.

(With Inputs from PIB)