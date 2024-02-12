Left Menu

General Rawat will always be an inspiration to future generations: Rajnath Singh

 Shri Rajnath Singh remembered the last moments of General Rawat, stating that it signified the true meaning of ‘Die with your boots on’.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 22:43 IST
General Rawat will always be an inspiration to future generations: Rajnath Singh
 The Raksha Mantri added that General Rawat was appointed as the first CDS which is one of the most significant reforms in the military history of the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@rajnathsingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh unveiled a life-size statue of late General Bipin Rawat - the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) - at TonsBridge School, Dehradun in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami on February 12, 2024. He paid floral tributes to General Rawat at the statue, terming him as a courageous soldier and a good human being, who will always be an inspiration to the future generations. 

Recalling the incident when General Rawat was wounded due to a gunshot at a remote border post in J&K, the Raksha Mantri said the episode prompted the decorated officer to strengthen the functioning of the Indian Army near the Line of Control and Line of Actual Control when he was the Army Chief and later became the CDS. General Rawat was a true symbol of the country’s military tradition, wherein a soldier, irrespective of the birth place, remains dedicated to the security of the nation, he added.

 Shri Rajnath Singh remembered the last moments of General Rawat, stating that it signified the true meaning of ‘Die with your boots on’. “The demise of General Rawat is an irreparable loss to the nation. Even in his last moments, he was on duty, serving the nation. His commitment, dedication, and patriotism could be felt until the very end,” he added.

 The Raksha Mantri added that General Rawat was appointed as the first CDS which is one of the most significant reforms in the military history of the country. The creation of this post reflects the Government's commitment towards bolstering the Armed Forces.

 Shri Rajnath Singh described ‘upholding the dignity of the soldiers and honouring their contribution’ as the duty of the Government, asserting that “Under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership, we are honouring the valour and sacrifices of our soldiers.” He emphasised that while the Government is equipping the Armed Forces with state-of-the-art weapons/platforms, it has also constructed the National War Memorial in New Delhi to pay a fitting tribute to the bravehearts.

 Appreciating the idea of installing the statue inside the school premises, the Raksha Mantri stated that the objective is to take the stories of valour of the Armed Forces to the children and instil patriotism & dedication in them. “Statues hold a significant importance in our society & culture. It is a part of our rich heritage, which also serves as an inspiration for the future. Schools not only provide education but also shape the personality of students. Every child can learn from personalities such as Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, former President APJ Abdul Kalam & General Bipin Rawat and contribute to nation building,” he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
2
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024