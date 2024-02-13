Left Menu

Success for 55-year-old woman's tireless mission to provide clean water for Anganwadi children

This time I am digging an open well for the children, Gouri said.The official action was opposed by hundreds of people who gathered in front of the Anganwadi on Monday and refused to close the well at any cost.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-02-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 18:36 IST
Success for 55-year-old woman's tireless mission to provide clean water for Anganwadi children
  • Country:
  • India

An initiative of a 55-year-old woman to dig an open well to ensure drinking water supply to the children of an Anganwadi in a scarcity-hit locality here has caused a flutter. Gouri Naik, an areca nut seller, whose effort won praise from locals, was stopped by officials of the Women and Child Welfare department after she dug up 12 feet and warned her of action. ''I started digging this well daily from January 30. I have previously dug a 70-foot open well at home to support my areca trees. This time I am digging an open well for the children, '' Gouri said.

The official action was opposed by hundreds of people who gathered in front of the Anganwadi on Monday and refused to close the well at any cost. "We all stand by Gauri. Authorities should stop harassment. Instead of supporting Gauri who is doing good work, action should be taken against the officials who are coming in her way," the protesters said. Facing public backlash, officials backtracked and gave a verbal permission after citizen group ''Sirsi Jeeva Jala task force'' president Srinivas Hebbar visited the place and announced that they would construct a compound wall for the Anganwadi, a ring for the well to cover it, and install a pump and overhead tank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024