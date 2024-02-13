Left Menu

Kanhaiya Lal murder: NIA court frames charges against 9 accused

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-02-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 19:19 IST
Kanhaiya Lal murder: NIA court frames charges against 9 accused
  • Country:
  • India

A special NIA court here on Tuesday framed charges, including under the anti-terror law UAPA, against nine people accused in the murder case of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death at his shop in the busy Hathipole area of Udaipur on June 28, 2022 by two cleaver wielding men for allegedly supporting a social media post against Islam. The two accused, Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Gause, had also made a video of the act and posted it online, which sent shockwaves across the country.

The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The charges were framed in the NIA court under various IPC sections including 302 (murder), 452 (trespassing), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Minhaz Ul Haq, counsel for six of the nine accused, said.

The accused -- Mohammad Riyaz, Mohammad Gause, Mohsin Khan, Arif Hussain, Mohammad Mohsin, Wasim Ali, Farhad Mohammad, Mohammad Javed and Muslim Khan -- were present in the court.

While Farhad Mohammad is out on bail, the rest of the accused are in judicial custody.

The court granted bail to Farhad Mohammad, who was arrested under the Arms Act in July 2022 after a sword was recovered from his house in Udaipur. His counsel had argued that the sword was blunt and Farhad Mohammad committed no offence.

Charges under the Arms Act have also been framed against Farhad Mohammad.

Next hearing in the case will be held on March 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024