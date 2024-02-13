Germany supports due diligence but EU initiative is a burden - FinMin
- Country:
- Germany
Germany supports due diligence but the EU supply chain initiative is a burden for German companies, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday.
All the German requirements were not heard, he said after a meeting with his Irish counterpart Michael McGrath, who said Ireland does not have a position on the EU law yet. European Union countries postponed last week a decision on a proposed law requiring large companies to determine if their supply chains use forced labour or cause environmental damage after Germany and Italy indicated they would abstain on the issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Irish
- Christian Lindner
- Ireland
- Germany
- German
- Michael McGrath
- European Union
- Finance
- Italy
ALSO READ
Germany's Scholz, Egypt's al-Sisi back aid access for Gaza in phone call - Berlin
UN agency not only way to help people of Gaza - German foreign ministry
German offshore wind power share drops as land network expands -TenneT
German union Verdi calls public transport strike for Friday
Lilly in talks with Germany over weight-loss drug coverage -Spiegel