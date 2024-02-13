Germany supports due diligence but EU initiative is a burden - FinMin

Germany supports due diligence but the EU supply chain initiative is a burden for German companies, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday.

All the German requirements were not heard, he said after a meeting with his Irish counterpart Michael McGrath, who said Ireland does not have a position on the EU law yet. European Union countries postponed last week a decision on a proposed law requiring large companies to determine if their supply chains use forced labour or cause environmental damage after Germany and Italy indicated they would abstain on the issue.

