Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-02-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 20:08 IST
Germany supports due diligence but EU initiative is a burden - FinMin
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
Germany supports due diligence but the EU supply chain initiative is a burden for German companies, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday.

All the German requirements were not heard, he said after a meeting with his Irish counterpart Michael McGrath, who said Ireland does not have a position on the EU law yet. European Union countries postponed last week a decision on a proposed law requiring large companies to determine if their supply chains use forced labour or cause environmental damage after Germany and Italy indicated they would abstain on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

