"Tragic Event in Prison: Undertrial Charged with Murder Found Dead in Apparent Suicide"

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-02-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 10:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man facing trial for allegedly killing his mother and a minor daughter in October last year has committed suicide inside his jail here, officials said on Wednesday.

Jagdev Singh (37), alias Michael, was found hanging with his trousers inside his cell at the Amphalla district jail on Tuesday evening, the officials said.

Singh had attacked his 60-year-old mother Kamla Devi and three-month old daughter with a sharp-edged weapon at their home in Morchapur village of Bishnah on the outskirts of Jammu on October 31 last year.

He was arrested the next day and was lodged at the district jail, the officials said.

A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

