J-K LG Manoj Sinha pays tributes to 2019 Pulwama terror attack martyrs

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tributes to 40 CRPF personnel on the fifth anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama suicide attack in the Union Territory. ''Humble tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The nation will forever remain indebted to their exemplary courage, supreme sacrifice and selfless service to the motherland,'' Sinha said in a post on X. Director General of Police R R Swain also paid tributes to the fallen jawans. A police spokesman said Swain, on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Police pariwar, paid heartfelt homage to the courageous souls who made the ultimate sacrifice in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. ''The sacrifices of CRPF personnel will forever be etched in our hearts. As we remember these heroes, let us renew our commitment to securing peace,'' the spokesman quoted the DGP as saying. Kashmir Zone IGP V K Birdi took to social media to post his tributes. ''Today, we solemnly remember the heroes who made ultimate sacrifice in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Their bravery echoes through time, inspiring us to renew our commitment for establishing peace. Let us honour their valour and sacrifice by striving for violence-free nation,'' Birdi said in a post on X. A function was organised by the CRPF at the martyrs memorial for paying tributes to the slain CRPF personnel but it was not open to media coverage. As many as 40 jawans were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF convoy at Lethpora-Pulwama on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on this day in 2019.

