Left Menu

J-K LG Manoj Sinha pays tributes to 2019 Pulwama terror attack martyrs

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tributes to 40 CRPF personnel on the fifth anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama suicide attack in the Union Territory. A police spokesman said Swain, on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Police pariwar, paid heartfelt homage to the courageous souls who made the ultimate sacrifice in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-02-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 14:25 IST
J-K LG Manoj Sinha pays tributes to 2019 Pulwama terror attack martyrs
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tributes to 40 CRPF personnel on the fifth anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama suicide attack in the Union Territory. ''Humble tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The nation will forever remain indebted to their exemplary courage, supreme sacrifice and selfless service to the motherland,'' Sinha said in a post on X. Director General of Police R R Swain also paid tributes to the fallen jawans. A police spokesman said Swain, on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Police pariwar, paid heartfelt homage to the courageous souls who made the ultimate sacrifice in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. ''The sacrifices of CRPF personnel will forever be etched in our hearts. As we remember these heroes, let us renew our commitment to securing peace,'' the spokesman quoted the DGP as saying. Kashmir Zone IGP V K Birdi took to social media to post his tributes. ''Today, we solemnly remember the heroes who made ultimate sacrifice in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Their bravery echoes through time, inspiring us to renew our commitment for establishing peace. Let us honour their valour and sacrifice by striving for violence-free nation,'' Birdi said in a post on X. A function was organised by the CRPF at the martyrs memorial for paying tributes to the slain CRPF personnel but it was not open to media coverage. As many as 40 jawans were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF convoy at Lethpora-Pulwama on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on this day in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024