E Cape welcomes newly appointed Deputy Provincial Commissioner

Eastern Cape Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Zithulele Dladla, on Tuesday welcomed the newly appointed Deputy Provincial Commissioner: Support Services, Major General Nolitha Tito, to the provincial police service.

Tito is the newest addition to the province’s leadership team. She is a seasoned public servant since 2002, with a career spanning over 20 years in the public service in strategic senior management positions in different provinces across the country.

She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the support environment, with many internal courses and qualifications obtained from different academic institutions.

Her qualifications include a National Diploma in Human Resources Management, a B-Tech in Human Resource Management, a Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management and a Master of Philosophy in People Management.

Prior to assuming her current role as the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Support Services, she served as the Provincial Head for Human Resource Management in the Free State.

Dladla has congratulated Tito on her new appointment.

“We are honoured to have Major General Tito join our ranks and we look forward to her guidance and insight, as we continue to strive for excellence in this Province.

“We welcome you with all our blessings and heartfelt enthusiasm, and we look forward to the positive impact that you will undoubtedly bring to management and members in the province," said Dladla.

In response, Tito urged the team to roll up their sleeves and strive for excellence.

“I am bringing my experience to the environment and with your support, we will conquer and strive towards better and improved standards,” she said.

She appreciated the warm welcome and committed herself to participating in the realisation of the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner’s vision: Operation Sikhona, which aims to curb crime in the province.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)