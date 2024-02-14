Left Menu

Woman jumps into water tank with two children, all dead

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-02-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 17:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two children and their mother drowned in a water tank in Rajasthan's Balotra district after the woman jumped into it along with them, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Valu village of the district on Tuesday evening, Samdari SHO Mahesh Goyal said.

Nakhat Kanwar (35) allegedly jumped into the tank along with her daughter Pooja Kanwar (9) and Jog Singh (7), Goyal said.

Kanwar's husband was out working in the field when the woman took the extreme step, he said.

On receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the water tank, he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was mentally unstable, however the exact cause behind her extreme step will be ascertained only after further probe, the SHO said.

He added that the bodies were handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem on Wednesday.

