French interior minister cannot be prosecuted for rape accusations - top court

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin cannot be prosecuted for accusations of rape made by a woman for years, the Cour de Cassation ruled on Wednesday, definitively dismissing the case and ending a legal battle that started in 2017.

A lower court was right to reject the complaint without starting a formal investigation based on a lack of evidence, the Cour de Cassation, France's top court, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)