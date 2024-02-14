French interior minister cannot be prosecuted for rape accusations - top court
France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin cannot be prosecuted for accusations of rape made by a woman for years, the Cour de Cassation ruled on Wednesday, definitively dismissing the case and ending a legal battle that started in 2017.
A lower court was right to reject the complaint without starting a formal investigation based on a lack of evidence, the Cour de Cassation, France's top court, said.
