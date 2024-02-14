Woman, two children killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon, say security sources
A woman and two children were killed on Wednesday in Israeli strikes on a village in southern Lebanon, two security sources said, as Israel waged a series of strikes on the country.
At least seven other people were wounded in the strikes across the south, the sources told Reuters.
