Parshottam Rupala launches realigned AHIDF Scheme and releases Radio Jingle on AHIDF

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala launched the realigned AHIDF Scheme and released the Radio Jingle on AHIDF today at New Delhi. In his address, Shri Parshottam Rupala informed that the scheme was started during COVID period which was the difficult time for the entire country. He said that the scheme has been realigned and will be implemented for another 3 years. The industry, FPO, Dairy Cooperatives should take benefit of the scheme.

The Cabinet in its meeting on 01.02.2024 approved the realignment of the AHIDF under Infrastructure Development Fund with an outlay of ₹ 29610 crore. Now the Total Fund will be of ₹. 29610 cr. Instead of ₹. 15000cr. The realigned scheme will be implemented for further period of three years from 31.03.2023 till 2025-26. In the realigned scheme, Dairy Infrastructure Development Fund has been subsumed. Now the Dairy Cooperatives will avail benefit of interest subvention of 3% under AHIDF instead of 2.5% which was received in DIDF. The Dairy Cooperative will also get Credit Guarantee support under the Credit Guarantee Fund of AHIDF. The Scheme will help the Dairy Cooperatives to upgrade their processing infrastructure with an updated processing technology. This will benefit large number of milk producers in the country.

In the inaugural event today, Industry associations, NDDB, Dairy Cooperatives, FPO and Officials from the North Eastern States were also present. During the interaction, ABIS Export Private Limited, one of the eligible entities, appreciated the role of the scheme in creating infrastructure in livestock sector and said that they will invest ₹ 2000 crore in creating infrastructure. Dishala Livelihood Producer Company Limited, FPO informed that they have set up a dairy processing and value addition project at Sehore, Madhya Pradesh with Capacity of 10000 liter per day under AHIDF in collaboration with Manthan Organization. They have obtained 1.2 lakh interest subvention from the Department. Amba Feed informed that they have set up 120000 MT per annum of Animal Feed plant in Coimbatore under AHIDF.

Under the realigned scheme, the following will be the benefit:

Interest Subvention of 3% payable up to 8 years

Individuals, FPO, Dairy Cooperatives, Private Companies, Section 8 companies, MSME

Credit guarantee cover unto 25% of the term loan.

No ceiling on the loan amount

Loan up to 90% of the estimated/actual project cost

Dovetailing with capital subsidy schemes of other ministries or state level schemes

Ease of application process through online portal www.ahidf.udaymimitra.in.

Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) scheme was launched on 24th June 2020 by Prime Minister under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Initiative. In the short span of three years, scheme has received commendable response from every corner of the country as we have received more than 5000 project proposals. Under Dairy processing, 38.66 Lakh MTPA capacity has been created with the total investment leveraged in dairy processing sector is Rs. 4803 cr. Under Meat processing 11.06 akh MTPA capacity created with total investment of Rs. 1052 cr. Under Animal feed plant 70.78 Lakh MTPA capacity has been created so far with a total investment of Rs. 2043 crore Infrastructure assisted is breed improvement farms for aggregate of 7860 cows/buffaloes/pigs, Modern poultry farms having capacity of 24.42 crore poultry birds/chicks per annum and 68.46 cr. Eggs per annum capacity. Total investment leveraged in the breed improvement sector is Rs. 879 crore. Under veterinary vaccine manufacturing facility Rs. 73 Crore investment has been leveraged so far. As the outcome of the scheme, around 15 Lakh of employment have been generated so far. Overall invested leveraged during the implementation period of the scheme Rs. 8903 crore. Many small and marginal farmers have also been benefitted besides the industries.

For transparent implementation of the scheme the DAHD has developed portal www.ahidf.udyamimitra.in for application and processing of the request. The portal helped in hassle-free transparent implementation of the scheme.

