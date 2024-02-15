UDF questions lack of police action against CM's security officials involved in assault on YC activists

The Congress-led UDF opposition on Thursday claimed in the Assembly that police was not taking any action against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's gunman and security officer accused of beating up two Youth Congress activists at Alappuzha during the 'Nava Kerala Sadas'.

The allegation was made as part of an adjournment motion moved by UDF MLAs, including Shafi Parambil, Mons Joseph and K K Rema, seeking to suspend the House business and discuss the matter.

However, Speaker A N Shamseer denied permission for the motion saying that the issue was under consideration of a court in the state.

The Speaker also did not allow Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan to complete his speech following the denial of permission, saying that he had raised the issue several times before in the House.

Satheesan was saying that the case against the two officers was lodged only on directions of a magisterial court and that, thereafter, the two never appeared before the concerned police station, but the Speaker interrupted him by saying ''with due respect you have raised this issue here before''.

When Satheesan claimed that it was unfair and he should be allowed to complete, the Speaker said, ''Sorry. With due respect, it cannot be permitted.'' Subsequently, several opposition members trooped into the well of the House and protested before the Speaker's dais.

After some time, the opposition walked out of the House. A video in which the security staff of the CM were seen brutally thrashing the protesters with a stick in Alappuzha had gone viral after the incident.

The Chief Minister had defended his bodyguards by saying that they acted to ensure that there was no danger to him.

He had also said that he didn't see the particular officials attacking the KSU activists who had staged a protest in Alappuzha.

