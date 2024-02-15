Left Menu

Iran will reciprocate if its ships are seized, official says

"If an Iranian ship is seized, we will reciprocate and the legal way is not closed in this regard," legal adviser Mohammad Dehghan said, adding that he was not able to confirm whether U.S. authorities had seized an Iranian vessel. Court orders by Iran's judicial system have often been grounds for the seizure of foreign tankers by the Revolutionary Guards.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 12:13 IST
Iran will reciprocate if its ships are seized, official says

Iran will reciprocate if its ships are seized, the legal adviser to Iran's President told state media on Thursday, in response to a statement by the United States Department of Justice.

This month, the Department of Justice issued a statement announcing the seizure of more than 500,000 barrels of Iranian fuel to clamp down on the "Revolutionary Guards' financing network". "If an Iranian ship is seized, we will reciprocate and the legal way is not closed in this regard," legal adviser Mohammad Dehghan said, adding that he was not able to confirm whether U.S. authorities had seized an Iranian vessel.

Court orders by Iran's judicial system have often been grounds for the seizure of foreign tankers by the Revolutionary Guards. Since late last year, global shipping has been disrupted in the Red Sea as Iran-aligned Houthi fighters in Yemen have targeted ships in support of the Palestinian Hamas group in its conflict with Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024