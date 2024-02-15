Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy to visit Germany and France

Updated: 15-02-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 14:40 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Germany and France on Friday and plans to speak at the Munich security conference on Feb. 17, his office said on Thursday.

Various bilateral meetings are planned during the trip.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

