Ukraine's Zelenskiy to visit Germany and France
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-02-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 14:40 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Germany and France on Friday and plans to speak at the Munich security conference on Feb. 17, his office said on Thursday.
Various bilateral meetings are planned during the trip.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Munich
- Germany
- France
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German State Secy invites Indian professionals to explore opportunities in Germany
Foreign workers face discrimination in Germany, but still keen to come-OECD
ANALYSIS-Ban the AfD or fight it? Germany grapples over how to counter the far-right
Germany's former top neo-Nazi hunter now being monitored as extremist
Germany's Scholz calls for broader European support for Ukraine