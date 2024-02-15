At least four killed by Ukrainian missile attack on Belgorod - Russian media
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 15:26 IST
At least four people were killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on Russia's Belgorod, Russian media reported on Thursday, posting video from the scene to its social media.
Russia's state-owned RIA Novosti news agency said the missile strikes on Belgorod hit a local shopping centre.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
