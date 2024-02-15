Equality before law is quintessential to democratic governance: VP Dhankhar

“Corruption and patronage are the worst killers of young innovative minds, and antithetical to merit and stability”, stressed the Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar while addressing the 125th Founders Day celebrations of the Hindu College, University of Delhi today. He further emphasized, “Young people hate corruption because they feel cheated by nepotism, favouritism”.

Lauding recent reforms in the governance ecosystem, Shri Dhankhar highlighted that power corridors have now been fully sanitized of corrupt elements, and a transparent, accountable system is in place. Now is a time when meritocracy prevails and youth can aspire and fulfill their dreams and fully exploit their potential, he added.

In his address, Shri Dhankhar stressed that, “equality before law is the most inalienable feature quintessential to democratic governance”. Referring to recent developments, he said, “now no one is above the law, the long arm of law is reaching to everyone particularly to those who never thought they will be held accountable to law.”

Asserting the importance of respecting rule of law, VP stated “respect for law is respect for nationalism, respect for law is respect for democracy and respect for law is respect for meritocracy, respect for law is curbing corruption.”

Calling upon those in positions of power and authority, Shri Dhankhar emphasized, “it is the prime obligation of all particularly those in positions of power and authority to set an example by showing respect to law”.

Underlining India’s economic rise during the last decade, Shri Dhankhar said that, “A decade ago our country was taken to be part of fragile five, a burden on the global economy... but now we are among the big five global economies of the world”.

Referring to the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of G20, Shri Dhankhar stressed that now India’s voice is heard at the global level and the global image of our nation has been enhanced. “India has emerged as the voice of the global south”, he added.

Mentioning several recent achievements like successful landing of Chandrayan-3 on south pole of the Moon and the passage of ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ mandating one third reservation for women in the parliament and state legislatures, the Vice-President stressed, “after a long gap we are in an era of hope and possibilities... now is the time to blossom independence”.

Describing the students and youth as marathon runners of Bharat@2047, VP highlighted that our Bharat is amongst very few nations that have taken lead in channelizing the potential of disruptive technologies such as quantum computing and green hydrogen mission.

Calling youth as engines of growth, architects of sustainability, and guardians of a thriving future, the Vice-President insisted that enormous opportunities and vistas are available for them today.

He urged the youth to never fear failure and implement their ideas boldly. He called upon them to make use of and catalyze the opportunities presented by the disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 6G and machine learning. “We are living in times of disruptive technologies...we are at the cusp of technological revolution”, he further added.

Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, Delhi University, Shri T C A Rangachari, Chairman, Governing Body, Hindu College, Prof. Anju Srivastava, Principal, Hindu College, faculty members, students and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)