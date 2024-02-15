UN aid chief warns against possible spillover from Gaza into Egypt
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:03 IST
The United Nations aid chief on Thursday warned of the possibility of a spillover of Palestinians amassed in Rafah into Egypt if Israel launches a military operation against the border town.
Speaking at the United Nations in Geneva, Martin Griffiths said the notion that people in Gaza could evacuate to a safeplace was an "illusion."
