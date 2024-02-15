Left Menu

Man Arrested for Attempting to Extort Rs 1 Crore from Maternal Uncle in Maharashtra

The police from Maharashtras Thane city have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly threatening his maternal uncle and trying to extort Rs 1 crore from him, an official said on Thursday.

The police from Maharashtra’s Thane city have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly threatening his maternal uncle and trying to extort Rs 1 crore from him, an official said on Thursday. The official said that complainant Subhash Ramchandra Tupe’s wife had lent Rs 61 lakh to accused Mangesh Arun Thorat, who hails from Ahmednagar, for some business. She had also invested Rs 1.25 crore in another venture through a man from Uttar Pradesh after signing an agreement. When the complainant’s wife did not get any money in return from the UP man, she handed over a copy of the agreement to Thorat and sought his help in recovering the funds. After learning that his uncle, a retired state government engineer, had a lot of money, Throat allegedly began demanding Rs 1 crore from him and also tried to avoid repaying the Rs 61 lakh that he had borrowed, the official said. Thorat even threatened to harm his uncle and aunt and defame them by filing a complaint against them with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, said senior inspector Shekar Bagde from the anti-extortion cell of Thane police, citing the complaint. Acting on a complaint by Tupe, the police laid a trap and arrested Thorat at a toll booth in Navi Mumbai as he accepted Rs 1 crore from his ‘mama’ on Wednesday, he said.

