Man Arrested with Two Leopard Skins in Odisha's Sambalpur: Police Seize Illegal Wildlife Trafficking Haul
- Country:
- India
A person was arrested and two leopard skins were confiscated from his possession in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Thursday, police said.
Following a tip-off regarding illegal trading of wildlife parts, a combined team comprising the special task force (STF) of Odisha Police and forest officials conducted a raid near Thianala under the jurisdiction of Kuchinda police station area in the district this morning, an STF officer said.
During the search operation, two leopard skins along with other incriminating materials were seized from 45-year-old Sankirtan Munda, he said.
The STF has filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, he added.
The recovered skins will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun for examination, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odisha govt ‘anti-tribal’, schemes for adivasis only to woo them ahead of polls: BJP
"Whatever comes in this budget will be trailer for main movie after elections" says Odisha Minister Pratap Keshari Deb
Odisha govt urges all Odias to sing 'Bande Utkal Janani' at 11.30 am on February 3
FIFA 'Football For Schools' programme spreads across Odisha, Goa and Maharashtra
Odisha notifies Special Security Battalion for Puri Jagannath Temple