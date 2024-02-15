DJB announces water supply disruption in multiple areas on Feb 16

Water supply will be affected in several areas of the city on Friday due to flushing of underground reservoirs in Khyala Phase-1, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a notice.

''Due to flushing of underground reservoirs at Khyala Phase-1, water supply in several areas shall not be available/ available at low pressure in the evening of February 16,'' the notice read.

''Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request,'' it said.

Areas where water supply will be affected are Raja Garden, Ramesh Nagar, Khyala, Rani Bagh, Shakurpur, Pitampura, Moti Nagar, Sharda Puri, Tagore Garden, Tihar Village, Tilak Nagar and Rajouri Garden.

Water supply will also be affected in Karam Pura, Saraswati Garden, Hari Nagar, Mansarovar Garden, Ganesh Nagar, Krishna Puri, Subhash Nagar, Chand Nagar and adjoining areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)