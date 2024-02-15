Widespread fear, systematic abuse by police, TMC: NCW in fact-finding report on WB's Sandeshkhali

The NCW in its fact-finding report from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali said it has gathered disturbing testimonies from women of widespread fear and systematic abuse by both police officers and members of the Trinamool Congress. However, West Bengal Police on Monday said it has received only four complaints from people in violence-hit Sandeshkhali but none of them mentioned rape or sexual harassment.

The National Commission for Women (NCW), in a statement, said victims recounted instances of physical and sexual violence perpetrated by both he police officers and the members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

''Women who dared to speak out against such atrocities faced immediate retaliation, including property confiscation, arbitrary arrests of male family members and further acts of brutality,'' it said.

A team from the NCW visited Sandeshkhali to assess the actions taken by the local authorities in response to reports of egregious violence and intimidation against women in the region. The NCW said the team's findings revealed a distressing pattern of negligence and complicity on the part of the Bengal government and law enforcement officials.

Delina Khongdup, an NCW member, expressed ''profound dismay'' at the attitude displayed by the local police authorities during their visit to Sandeshkhali. The NCW claimed that the director general of police (DGP) reportedly refused to cooperate with the NCW team and the superintendent of police (SP) failed to provide any form of escort or assistance to it.

In a collective statement signed as 'Sandeshkali Gramvasi', the women of the village detailed a litany of horrors they have endured, including harassment, torture and flagrant violations of their dignity and rights, the NCW said.

The gravity of the situation was underscored by an alarming incident in which an NCW committee member recorded a woman's testimony, only to have the recording deleted as the victim begged for her safety. ''Such brazen acts of intimidation and censorship demand urgent intervention,'' the NCW said. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma will visit Sandeshkhali in the coming few days to talk to the police and the victims and to ensure the lives and liberties of women are safeguarded in West Bengal. Stating that a 10-member team under a DIG-rank woman officer was constituted to investigate incidents of violence there, a senior officer in West Bengal assured the women of total safety and urged them to approach the police if they wanted to file complaints.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides "sexually harassing" them.

They demanded the immediate arrest of Sheikh, who has been absconding since last month after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that went to raid his house in connection with an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob.

