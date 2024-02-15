Left Menu

Delhi excise ''scam'': Court extends interim bail to AAP''s Vijay Nair

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 19:07 IST
Delhi excise ''scam'': Court extends interim bail to AAP''s Vijay Nair
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Thursday extended the interim bail granted to former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case on medical grounds.

Special judge M K Nagpal extended the interim relief till February 21 on an application moved by the accused.

The judge noted that Nair was still hospitalised though his surgery was conducted on February 11.

He noted that the tentative duration of accused's post surgery hospitalisation was not stated in the prescription slips submitted before the court.

The judge also noted the submission made by the counsel for the accused, who said that the discharge will depend upon improvement of his condition as he was still having some complications.

''Hence, in view of the above, this application of accused Vijay Nair is being directed to be listed for further hearing on February 21, 2024,'' the judge said.

The judge, meanwhile, directed the investigating officer to verify from the hospital the tentative or proposed duration of hospitalisation of Nair and the nature of treatment being provided therefor.

Nair's interim bail was expiring on February 17.

The judge had granted the relief to Nair, noting that on the basis of the medical reports placed before the court, he required ''urgent'' medical assistance.

The judge had granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with one surety of the like amount.

Nair was arrested in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 13, 2022.

The ED and the CBI have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2020-21, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted ''illegal'' gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024