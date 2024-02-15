Delhi excise ''scam'': Court extends interim bail to AAP''s Vijay Nair

A court here on Thursday extended the interim bail granted to former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case on medical grounds.

Special judge M K Nagpal extended the interim relief till February 21 on an application moved by the accused.

The judge noted that Nair was still hospitalised though his surgery was conducted on February 11.

He noted that the tentative duration of accused's post surgery hospitalisation was not stated in the prescription slips submitted before the court.

The judge also noted the submission made by the counsel for the accused, who said that the discharge will depend upon improvement of his condition as he was still having some complications.

''Hence, in view of the above, this application of accused Vijay Nair is being directed to be listed for further hearing on February 21, 2024,'' the judge said.

The judge, meanwhile, directed the investigating officer to verify from the hospital the tentative or proposed duration of hospitalisation of Nair and the nature of treatment being provided therefor.

Nair's interim bail was expiring on February 17.

The judge had granted the relief to Nair, noting that on the basis of the medical reports placed before the court, he required ''urgent'' medical assistance.

The judge had granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with one surety of the like amount.

Nair was arrested in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 13, 2022.

The ED and the CBI have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2020-21, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted ''illegal'' gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)