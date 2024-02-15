Israel says it killed senior Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon strike on Wednesday
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-02-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 19:32 IST
An Israeli air strike in the Lebanese city of Nabatieh on Wednesday night killed a senior commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, his deputy and a third fighter, the Israeli military said on Thursday.
It named the first two men as Ali Muhammad Aldbas and Ibrahim Issa. Aldbas was helped orchestrate an roadside bombing in northern Israel last March, and had been involved in cross-border fighting since October, it added. (Writing by Dan Williams)
