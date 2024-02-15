Left Menu

Poland detains man accused of planning sabotage on behalf of Russia

Poland detained a man working for Russian intelligence who planned to commit acts of sabotage including setting fire to facilities in the western city of Wroclaw, security services said on Thursday.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-02-2024 23:35 IST
  • Poland

Poland detained a man working for Russian intelligence who planned to commit acts of sabotage including setting fire to facilities in the western city of Wroclaw, security services said on Thursday. A hub for Western military supplies to Ukraine, Poland says it has become a major target of Russian spies, accusing Moscow and its ally Belarus of trying to destabilise it.

"The Internal Security Agency received information that a Ukrainian citizen, acting on behalf of the Russian secret services, was planning to set fire to facilities in Wroclaw that are located close to elements of strategically important infrastructure," the security services said in a statement. The man was arrested on Jan. 31 and the security services said they found evidence of his plans on his person and in his luggage.

He was put in pre-trial detention for three months and could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

