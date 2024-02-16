Left Menu

Gaza: Israel’s censure of rights expert should not distract from possible war crimes

UN News | Updated: 16-02-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 00:21 IST
Gaza: Israel’s censure of rights expert should not distract from possible war crimes
An independent expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said on Thursday that Israel's decision to ban her from entering the country is nothing new and must not distract from atrocities being committed in Gaza. _As_ _Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories_, Francesca Albanese has a mandate from the Council which includes investigating violations, undertaking regular visits or missions, and reporting on findings. Israel's Foreign Minister and Interior Minister announced this week that she was _persona non grata_ following recent comments about the 7 October Hamas attacks that sparked the current hostilities in Gaza. ## 'Symbolic and misleading' "Since Israel's 2008 detention and deportation of then UN Special Rapporteur Richard Falk, the State of Israel has prevented the entry of all UN Special Rapporteurs on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967. Israel's recent announcement to 'officially ban' my entry is therefore symbolic and misleading," Ms. Albanese said in _a statement_. Tweet URL > FranceskAlbs " **Israel's announcement must not serve as a diversion from the situation in Gaza** ," she continued, before listing some of the devastating toll of the current conflict, including more than 28,500 Palestinians killed, mainly women and children. "Israel claims that the ban follows my comments concerning the context in which Hamas' attacks on 7 October took place. My comments were prompted by the French President's description of the attacks as 'the largest antisemitic massacre of our century'", she said. ## 'Heinous attacks' condemned " **I have strongly and consistently condemned these heinous attacks as war crimes** , which cannot be justified in any way, and for the fear and distress they have spread among Israelis. "I continue to express my sorrow and solidarity with the victims, including the hostages still held captive, and with Jewish communities worldwide. I also call for accountability for these crimes". ## Challenging 'persistent misinterpretation' While underlining her unequivocal condemnation, Ms. Albanese said that she "also felt compelled to challenge a persistent misinterpretation of the root causes...particularly in Western countries", namely that the attacks were primarily motivated by antisemitism. " **As prominent Holocaust and antisemitism scholars have** **warned** **, this assumption is both false and dangerous** as it evades the critical underpinnings of the conflict and disavows the role of Israel in fuelling it," she said. "These scholars have recently argued that 'appealing to the memory of the Holocaust obscures our understanding of the antisemitism Jews face today, and dangerously misrepresents the causes of violence in Israel-Palestine.' So, while antisemitism could have played a role in the attacks at an individual level for some, their main determinants are to be found elsewhere." ## Context matters Ms. Albanese insisted that context does matter. She cited UN Secretary-General António Guterres who has s _tated_ that "It is important to also recognise the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum. The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation." The rights expert stressed that fundamentally, no crime ever justifies another crime. "There is no justification for the horrific attacks of 7 October. However, the '56 years of suffocating occupation' referred to by the Secretary-General is the very context that fuels the hatred and violence that endangers Israelis and Palestinians alike. **This context is obscured by the framing of 7 October as primarily driven by antisemitism** ," she said. Ms. Albanese noted that she has sought to establish formal relations with Israel since the early days of her mandate, adding "unfortunately, Israel has responded with hostility and slander that is often amplified by politically aligned organisations and media." She recalled that as a UN Member State, Israel is obligated to respect international law and uphold the values of the _Universal Declaration of Human Rights_ and the _UN Charter_. "Although a long and challenging endeavour, respecting international law and ending the system of apartheid that Israel imposes on the Palestinians is the only way to achieve lasting peace, human security and regional stability - for no one can be safe until everyone is safe." ## About Special Rapporteurs Special Rapporteurs like Ms. Albanese are part of what is known as the _Special Procedures of the UN Human Rights Council_, which is the largest body of independent experts in the UN human rights system. They are appointed by the Council to monitor and report on either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Experts work on a voluntary basis and are independent of any government or organization. They serve in their individual capacity and are neither UN staff nor are they paid for their work.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024