Government of Maharashtra and TEAM to Unveil Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse at Mumbai Tech Week, Revolutionizing City Experience

The Department of Tourism, the Government of Maharashtra, and the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) signed an MoU in June 2023 for the groundbreaking 'Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse', to showcase ongoing infrastructure developments and envision the transformation of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by 2025 through a digital twin project. The project is now all set to be officially launched at the Mumbai Tech Week on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in the presence of the Hon. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri. Devendra Fadnavis.

Led by Shri. Devendra Fadnavis as he constructs his Maharashtra@75 vision, the Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse is an ambitious endeavour that utilizes cutting-edge technology to create a virtual representation of Mumbai in the metaverse, and is a first-of-its-kind initiative revolutionising urban governance and citizen engagement in the country. This immersive experience will provide citizens with a glimpse into the future of the city, showcasing ongoing infrastructure developments and envisioning the transformation of MMR by 2025; for which, 12 infra projects have been identified. The project also envisages providing important information to citizens on the tech, cost, environmental, and other factors, thus educating them largely on the efforts done to build long-term sustainable infrastructure.

The MMR is currently undergoing its biggest transformation, including the Mumbai Coastal Road that connects Marine Lines in south Mumbai to Kandivali in northern Mumbai; the first and only fully underground metro system in Mumbai - Mumbai Metro Line 3, running between Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ; the just launched Mumbai Trans Harbour Link that has made Mumbai closer to the satellite city of Navi Mumbai; and the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse offers the citizens an opportunity to experience all of these developments through an immersive virtual representation. These infra projects will go live during the Mumbai Tech Week and will be accessible to the citizens through virtual reality (VR) devices across locations, a dedicated mobile app, and website, and the official Maharashtra tourism website.

Mumbai Tech Week (MTW) is a not-for-profit initiative, and will be held between Feb 18-23, 2024, to recognise and celebrate the city's thriving tech ecosystem through various formats. Organised by the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM), MTW will see 46 tech companies join forces to host a first-of-its-kind collaboration of Mumbai's tech community. The Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse will be unveiled at the MTW launch event on Sunday, Feb 18 at the Jio World Convention Center, BKC, Mumbai.

MTW will see some of the most prominent personalities across policymakers, tech entrepreneurs, corporates, investors, and media, across its two main event days - Sun, Feb 18 and Mon, Feb 19, including Smriti Irani, Hon'ble Minister of Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs, Government of India; Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon'ble Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India; Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Government of India; Ashish Chauhan, NSE; Mohit Joshi, Tech Mahindra; Sandhya Devanathan, Meta India; Puneet Chandok, Microsoft India & South Asia; Sanjay Gupta, Google India; Jay Kotak, Kotak811, and 46 Mumbai Tech unicorn and soonicorn founders.

About TEAM: Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) is a non-profit, independent industry association formed with the mission of advancing the tech ecosystem of Mumbai. Formed by some of the city's most successful tech founders, TEAM is on a mission to promote Mumbai as the hub for tech entrepreneurship. Its 46 members include founders from Mumbai-based tech companies BillDesk, BookMyShow, CitiusTech, Dream11, Eruditus, Fino, Games 24x7, GOQii, Gupshup, Haptik, Hungama, LEAD Group, Nazara Tech, Pepperfry, PharmEasy, Pine Labs, Purplle, Route Mobile, Shaadi.com, The Good Glamm Group, upGrad, Upstox, Zepto, Zeta, among others.

TEAM provides resources, networking opportunities, and support to tech startups in the city. It is the voice for advocating policies and engaging with the government to help Mumbai's tech ecosystem thrive. With the aim to drive innovation and unleash its full potential, TEAM helps Mumbai's tech enterprises synergize, collaborate, and support to break barriers and achieve greater things.

www.mumbaitech.team

