PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 11:34 IST
Supreme Court agrees to consider listing PIL seeking a court-monitored probe into Sandeshkhali violence case
Representative Image
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider listing a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into the violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali village.

A day after the filing, the PIL was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

“Have you sent an email (seeking urgent hearing)? ” the CJI asked.

When PIL petitioner and lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava answered in the affirmative, the CJI said, “I will deal with this in the afternoon”.

The plea filed by Srivastava in his personal capacity, also seeks compensation for victims of the Sandeshkhali violence and action against officials of the West Bengal Police for alleged dereliction of duty.

The plea also seeks transfer of the probe and subsequent trial outside West Bengal.

Besides, it seeks an inquiry by a three-judge committee as done in the Manipur violence case.

Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual abuse of women by a local TMC leader.

Several women in the region have accused the local Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of land-grab and sexually assaulting them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a corruption case.

