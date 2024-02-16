Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh sets a remarkable milestone with 100% saturation in 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme, declares CM Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh sets a remarkable milestone with 100% saturation in 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme, declares CM Khandu
Chief Minister Pema Khandu Image Credit: Twitter(@PemaKhanduBJP)
Arunachal Pradesh has achieved 100 per cent saturation in 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said.

The state has become the first in the Northeast and tenth in the country to achieve a cent per cent saturation under the central government sponsored scheme, an official of the state Public Health Engineering department said.

“A landmark accomplished in our collective efforts as Arunachal Pradesh logs 100 pc saturation of Har Ghar Jal under Jal Jeevan Mission! It exemplifies total dedication and commitment of Team Arunachal in meeting the goals they set for themselves,” Khandu posted on X on Thursday.

Khandu informed that the Centre’s share for the scheme in the state was Rs 3,965.41 crore, while the state contributed Rs 455.51 crore to complete the project, ensuring every household gets clean and safe piped water.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for guiding and supporting the state's endeavour to build a self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh.

“Gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for guiding and supporting our every endeavour in building a self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh. The Centre’s Rs 396541.22 lakh and State’s Rs 45551.18 lakh boost ensured that every household in our state has clean and safe piped water,” he said in another social media post.

''First in the Northeast to fully implement JJM, we are determined to make an all-round improvement in our people’s ease of living. Odds and challenges are being surmounted in serving them. Proud of Team Arunachal!'' the chief minister added.

Launched in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' is a centrally sponsored scheme aimed to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households in rural India by 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

