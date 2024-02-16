Left Menu

Fatal Accident in UP: Dumper Truck Collides with Tractor-Trolley, Leaving Two Dead and Multiple Injured

Two men were killed and more than a dozen injured when a dumper truck crashed into a tractor-trolley in this district on Friday, police said Superintendent of Police Rural Sagar Jain said the accident took place on the Yamunotri Highway when a group of people were on their way to an ashram.Two persons -- Nakli Singh 50 and Rakesh 48 -- were killed in the accident.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 16-02-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 15:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two men were killed and more than a dozen injured when a dumper truck crashed into a tractor-trolley in this district on Friday, police said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the accident took place on the Yamunotri Highway when a group of people were on their way to an ashram.

''Two persons -- Nakli Singh (50) and Rakesh (48) -- were killed in the accident. Over a dozen others have suffered injuries. The injured have been admitted to hospital for medical care,'' the SP added.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and initiated investigation into the matter.

