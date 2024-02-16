Police intercepts Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury en route to Sandeshkhali

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday was stopped on way to restive Sandeshkhali area, which has been rocked by protests over alleged atrocities on villagers by TMC leaders.

The Congress rally, led by Chowdhury, was initially stopped by police at Sarberia and then again at Rampur on the way to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district. Police cited prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC as the reason for not allowing the Congress team to go to Sandeshkhali.

Chowdhury alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government was trying to politicise the issue and questioned why opposition political parties were not allowed to go to Sandeshkhali. ''Why are opposition parties being prevented from entering Sandeshkhali? What is the state government trying to hide? Why are they trying to politicise it?'' Chowdhury said.

After being stopped at Rampur village, Chowdhury and the Congress workers began a sit-in demonstration and had a minor scuffle with the police.

Protests in Sandeshkhali continued for the eighth consecutive day on Friday, with a notable presence of women demonstrators demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates.

