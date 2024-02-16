Parents come to rescue of minors in two cases of leopard attack in UP's Bahraich

Two minors were rescued in the nick of time by their parents in separate incidents of leopard attack that took place within 24 hours in this district, officials said Friday.

The big cat attacks has prompted the forest department to increase vigilance in and around the two villages from where these incidents were reported.

A three-year-old boy was attacked by a leopard in Jaliha village under Dharmapur Forest Range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Division.

Salman, son of village resident Kunnu, was lying on a cot inside the house along with his siblings on Wednesday night, when the leopard attacked the minor on his neck.

Hearing the screams of the children, their father Kunnu attacked the leopard with a stick. Nearby villagers also gathered and started shouting to keep the predator at bay. The leopard soon left the child and fled towards the forest. The family members took the injured child to Mihinpurwa Community Health Centre for treatment.

This was the second such incident in two consecutive days.

On Tuesday night, Kismatun in Ayodhya Purva village under Sujauli forest range of the division was lying in the house with her four-year-old son Ayaan when a leopard entered the house, and attacked the minor.

The woman fought the big cat barehanded and managed to rescue her son. The minor was later admitted to Bahraich Medical College for treatment.

According to information received from hospitals, the condition of both the children is stable.

Divisional Forest Officer B. Shivshankar told PTI on Friday, ''The villages where these incidents occurred are around 30 kilometers apart. Round-the-clock surveillance is being done by deploying forest personnel in both the villages and the surrounding areas to avoid such encounters.'' He said that if such an incident is repeated in the affected area or an attacking leopard is seen again, a cage trap will be installed to catch it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)