HC dismisses petition by Kerala CM’s daughter’s firm challenging SFIO investigation

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Exalogic Solutions, in which Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan is a director.

The company had challenged the investigation into its affairs by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

The Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs had asked the SFIO to investigate the company, which the firm had challenged in the High Court.

Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)