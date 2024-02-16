Left Menu

Arrest at Margao railway station: Goa police seize ambergris worth Rs 5.6 cr

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:41 IST
Arrest at Margao railway station: Goa police seize ambergris worth Rs 5.6 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested on Friday at Margao railway station in Goa for allegedly possessing ambergris, also called whale vomit or grey amber, worth Rs 5.6 crore, an official said.

Ambergris, created by the bile duct of the sperm whale, is often called ''floating gold'' for the immense price it fetches in the international market due to its use in the manufacture of luxury perfumes.

''Arun Rajan (30) and Nibin Varghese (29), hailing from Kerala, were held at Margao station at 3pm with 5.694 kilograms of ambergris on a tip off received by the Railway Protection Force. They were about to board a train to their native state,'' the official said.

''A railway police team under Inspector Sunil Guddler along with personnel from the RPF and forest department apprehended Rajan and Varghese and seized a carton in which the ambergris was concealed,'' he said.

Sperm whales, the source of ambergris, are a protected species under Schedule 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The Act also prohibits the possession of ambergris and its trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024