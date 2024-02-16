Israel has no intention to deport Palestinians from Gaza - foreign minister
Reuters | Munich | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:49 IST
Israel has no plans to deport Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told the Munich Security Conference on Friday.
"We have no intention to deport any Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip," Katz said, adding that Israel did not want to rule Gaza after it ends its war against the Palestinian military group Hamas that has been governing the territory.
